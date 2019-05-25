Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police on Saturday conducted search operation in various areas of Secretariat police station and arrested 4 suspects, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, the officials conducted search operation in various areas of Secretariat police station.

Under supervision of Superintendents of Police (City) Sayed Aziz, SDPO and SHO of the Secretariat police station, personnel of Counter Terrorism Force, police commandos, lady commandos, staff of Bomb Disposal Squad and personnel of other law enforcement agencies also participated in the operation. They checked 250 persons and screened various under-construction houses as well as buildings and nabbed four suspects.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed said that purpose of the search operation and high vigilance was to ensure foolproof security in the city.

He further directed SHOs to continue the operations and also appealed the citizens to remain vigilant and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them.

