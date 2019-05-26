Share:

MULTAN-Punjab Minister for Power Dr Akhtar Malik declared on Saturday that all Ramazan Bazaars would be turned into Eid bazaars in last week of the holy month.

Talking to the media while inspecting Ramazan Bazaar here, the provincial minister said that motive behind turning these markets into Eid Bazaars is to offer all out shopping facilities to people under one roof at very cheaper rates. He said that the government has set up Ramazan Bazaars across the province where edibles and other daily-use items are available at cheaper rates. He said that the government offered subsidy on aatta, sugar, pulses and other items to offer relief to the masses during the holy month. He pointed out that the provincial government has issues strict warning to the sugar mills to continue uninterrupted sugar supply to the bazaars as a result of which there is no shortage of sugar in the market.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak said that special stalls of garments, bangle and sweets would be set up at Eid Bazaars to let the people celebrate Eid. He directed the officials concerned to deploy additional staff at sugar and atta stalls to facilitate the people. The DC disclosed that a massive operation against profiteers and hoarders is also underway. “We’ve imposed fines worth over Rs2 million on the persons involved in hoarding and profiteering besides registering dozens of cases against them,” he claimed. He declared that the operation would continue till Eid.

Meanwhile, the minister carried out surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Shujabad along with the DC. He inspected pharmacy, medicines being given to the patients and facilities available for the masses. He said that all basic facilities are being offered to the public at government hospitals and health centres. He said that facilities like gynea, X-ray and ultrasound are available at all health centres and THQ for free. He warned that no compromise would be made on the attendance of doctors and paramedical staff. He issued order for the appointment of a pharmacist at the hospital pharmacy and quick completion of hospital building.