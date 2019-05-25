Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Anti Narcotics Force arrested as many as 5 suspected smugglers during action at New Islamabad International Airport and in other parts of the district and recovered narcotics, sources said on Saturday.

Separate cases have also been registered with ANF police stations against the suspected smugglers and further investigation is underway, he added.

According to him, the ANF staff was conducting search of baggage of passengers at the NIIAP when suspicious movement of a passenger Idrees drew their attention. The ANF staff took him into custody and brought him to the ANF counter for questioning during which he confessed to have digested heroin-filled capsules. The accused was trying to board a Riyadh-bound flight from Islamabad. He added that in yet another action, the ANF arrested a passenger Zarab Ali at the NIIAP after recovering 730 grams of ice heroin from him that he wanted to smuggle to Muscat. The ANF shifted the accused to police station for further investigation.

The spokesman further said that another passenger Waseem Gul was held by the ANF at the NIIAP after seizing more than 1kg ice heroin from his baggage. He was trying to board a flight to Jeddah.

Similarly, the ANF carried out a raid at Terkai Plaza and rounded up two suspected smugglers besides recovering 2.5 kg chars. The accused were identified as Rahat Sher and Hazrat Umar, residents of Bara, Khyber tribal district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Cases were also registered against them while further investigation is underway, he said.