ISLAMABAD-A traditional hand-made footwear Balochi chappals in sandal style with it durability and uniqueness have started attracting residents of the twin cities, especially Baloch people ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr where shopkeepers are doing roaring business these days and working till late night to meet buyers’ demands.

A number of customers are thronging bazaars and markets in the search of traditional Balochi Chappal to select decent, shiny and unique designed pair of shoes for themselves and family members. The local makers of Balochi chappal feel proud of their art, which is their cultural heritage.

According to shopkeepers, these Balochi embroidery sandals were sold both at higher and lower prices depending on the quality and work. This hand-made manufacturing of Balochi chappal is a fine work requiring keen attention and hard work, they said.

The interesting fact about Balochi chappal is that these were not only famous among Balochis but is gaining popularity among youth in major cities of Pakistan, said owner of a shop.

He said that local people, as well as people from other parts of the country, are also taking interest in Balochi chappals this year with its popularity.

Quetta city is famous for all kinds of Balochi chappals, said a worker at a shop.

A customer Shah Hussain said that the Balochi chappal are used with ‘shalwar kamiz’ and also casual jeans.

A chappal shop seller said that there were various designs but the most famous among them are Saadat, Norozi, Balaach, Maingal , Balaj Cut, Sindhi cut and Shikari.

“We prepare chappal of different colours, he said, adding that Balochi chappal were prepared in various materials like thread, leather and tyres etc.

A customer Jamshed Baloch said that the price of this chappal was not lesser as compared with shoes of any other brand.

The people purchase our shoes once in a year particularly on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, said a shopkeeper, adding, we are earning handsome amount of money these days.

As the twin cities are home to dwellers from various backgrounds, these cities have become hub of traditional clothes and footwear. These traditional items are also gaining popularity among local people.