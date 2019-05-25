Share:

Balochistan, the land of multiple resources is depriving of its rights. The people of Balochistan are facing several problems. Approximately, Ethane gas which is available in Balochistan in a large amount but unfortunately it is being given to other provinces despite Balochistan. Similarly, it has been considered backwards in every sphere of life, whether education, politics, health and the list goes on. Unemployment, poverty and corruption are too common in Balochistan dwarf the other provinces in comparison.

The irony of all ironies is that many highly qualified individuals are still jobless. So why is the government not taking action for it? The government of Pakistan is requested to give full attention to Balochistan.

SAHIMA SABZAL,

Turbat, May 9.