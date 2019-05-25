Share:

RAWALPINDI -Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering Directorate of Rawalpindi Development Authority directed owner of a housing scheme, Blue World City, Chakri Road, to stop advertisements through print/electronic and social media, a spokesman said on Saturday.

He added that the RDA under a section of Punjab Private Housing Schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 issued notices to the owner of the mentioned housing scheme and developers.

He said that they had been warned to stop immediately advertisements on electronic and print media otherwise the RDA would seal the site/booking offices of the housing schemes in Rawalpindi and an FIR would be registered against the owner of the housing scheme. “RDA advises general public in their own interest that they should not make any investment in any illegal/unauthorised housing scheme which status is declared illegal by the RDA. Otherwise, they themselves will be responsible for their losses,” he said.

He added that the RDA was taking strict action against illegal development/construction of booking and site offices of illegal housing schemes without any fear or favour.