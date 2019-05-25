Share:

Rawalpindi-Enabling the orphans to become useful and productive citizens is collective responsibility of all of us; they must be given a fair chance coupled with love; be valued and enabled to overcome their deprivations, Councillor of Chinese Embassy, Islamabad Lee Yuon Ling said at an Iftar Dinner arranged by Chinese Muslim Students’ Association Pakistan in Anjuman-e-Faizul Islam Faizabad Markaz, Rawalpindi, a spokesman said on Saturday.

Headmaster of CPEC Ching Lu, officers of Chinese embassy Li Xin Xin, Zhong Lim, head of CMSAP Yahya, Chairman Bazm e Faizul Islam Prof Niaz Erfan, Col (R) Pervaiz Akhtar, other office bearers and a large number of inmates of ‘APNA GHAR’ of Anjuman-e-Faizul Islam were present on the occasion. CMSAP also distributed gifts among the orphans and made with them group photos.

Lee Yuon Ling said that bond of love between Pakistan and China and their people was beyond any question and through social contacts and cooperation, at governments level and people to people, it is on the way to more and more cemented.

He paid tributes to administration of Anjuman-e-Faizul Islam for caring orphans in such a way to enable them become productive and useful citizens.

Head of CMSAP said that they are studying in Pakistani universities and practicing Islamic teachings; every year coming over here to break their fasts with their orphan brothers. He mentioned that Pakistan was like their own country and they were trying to give back some of what they gain from their Islami brothers.

Prof Niaz Erfan of AFI, in his welcome address, paid thanks to the Chinese delegation and said that friendship of both countries was entering in a new era and heights as people to people contacts and love for each other was strengthening through bilateral cooperation at all levels. ‘’ To ensuring good life and pleasures for orphans of Anuman-e-Faizul Islam, efforts of the CMSAP are admire able and whole administration of AFI is thankful to CMSAP.

General Council Member of AFI Col (R) Pervaiz Akhtar also spoke on the occasion. The CMSAP members along with councillor distributed sewing machines, note books, bags, footballs, pencils and other gifts among the orphans of AFI.

Later, Muslim students of China broke their fast with orphan children and passed some time engaging them in bilateral dialogues.