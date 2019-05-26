Share:

Zameen Developments organized the official groundbreaking ceremony for its first residential project in Lahore, titled Zameen Opal, on Wednesday.

The ceremony took place at the project’s site on Main Raiwind Road, with Zameen CEO Zeeshan Ali Khan doing the honors. The project, fully owned and being developed by Zameen Developments, will comprise modern residential apartments that offer all the facilities expected of a top-notch construction of this scale and developmental prowess.

The project heralds the arrival of Zameen Developments in a market craving for a higher standard of development and delivery. It is located in Land Breeze Housing Society on Main Raiwind Road, and is being built on 10 kanals (5,000 square yards) of land, featuring a total of 175 residential apartments.

Zeeshan Ali Khan hailed the groundbreaking during the holy month of Ramadan as a massive success and blessing.

“Following the unprecedented success of Zameen.com, it was time for the group to move up the value chain and make further contributions to the real estate industry. Zameen Developments is born of this desire to address the gaps in the development and construction spheres, leveraging the trust of the Zameen brand built through 13 years of tireless service,” said Khan.

He added that Pakistan was lagging behind in the region in the development of new projects to address a growing shortage of housing, and Zameen Developments aimed to take this challenge head-on with well-planned residential and commercial projects.

“Zameen Developments will go on to launch multiple projects based on international standards around the country. Another one of its projects, Zameen Ace Mall, is already under construction in DHA Islamabad and the response from buyers has been tremendous,” he said further.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Zameen.com Country Head Ahmad Bhatti, Vice President Haroon Malik, Senior Director Project Sales Laeeque Chaudhry, Director Project Development Fahad Arif Khawaja and other members of the senior management of both companies, alongside a large number of the companies’ employees.