Rawalpindi-An anti-terrorism court on Saturday extended physical remand 6 six days of an alleged Afghan gangster accused of engineering murder plot of his opponents.

The Anti-Terrorism Court Special Judge Salman Baig granted extension to Civil Line police in the physical remand of the alleged Afghan gangster Wali Jan.

According to details, the accused Wali Jan was produced before the ATC by a team of Police Station Civil Line headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Mian Imran.

The investigation officer requested the judge for extension in remand for 10 days.

However, the judge rejected the plea and extended the remand for six days only. The court ordered the police to reproduce the accused on May 31 for further proceeding in the case.

Talking to The Nation, SHO Mian Imran confirmed that police obtained six more days of physical remand of notorious criminal Wali Jan from an anti-terrorism court to grill him in a murder and terrorism case.

He said that Wali Jan had been facing the charges of abating murder of his opponents that were killed and injured in a firing incident that took place in Rawalpindi District Courts.

A case was registered with the PS Civil Line under sections 302/324/148/149/109 of the PPC and 7 Anti-Terrorism Act/21i ATA against Wali Jan, Arshad Langra and Nauman on complaint of Nahim Khan on 28/3/2018, he said.

“So far, Wali Jan had not confessed to his crime and told the investigators that he was innocent and had nothing to do with the case,” he said.

Wali Jan is a notorious gangster who earlier joined hands with city’s biggest land mafia king Imtiaz Ali aka Taji Khokhar and formed a gang ‘333’ to commit crime on the nod of Taji Khokhar. Nonetheless, Wali Jan left Taji Khokhar and made his own gang ‘786’ mostly members of which are Afghan nationals.