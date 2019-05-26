Share:

LONDON - Former World Cup-winning skipper Micheal Clarke hoarded Pakistan middle-order batsman Babar Azam with praise as he called him the Virat Kohli of Pakistan cricket team.

Babar Azam used to be considered an intense rival of Indian skipper Virat Kohli in early years of his career whereas Kohli carved his skills into God tier with time and he is already considered as one of the best cricketers in world. Clarke praised Babar Azam after he scored a brilliant 112 of 108 deliveries against Afghanistan. However, his century went in vain as Afghanistan won the game with a couple of balls to spare. Clarke believes that if Pakistan hopes to go through to the semi-final then a lot will depend on Babar Azam. “Babar Azam is real class no doubt about that. “For me, he’s the Virat Kohli of Pakistan’s line up. If Pakistan [want] to qualify for the semi-finals or final, a lot will depend on his young shoulders.”