Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements on Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali (RA).

Issuing directions to Provincial Cabinet Committee for law and order, the Chief Minister said implementation on prescribed security plan should be ensured at all cost and police should work very diligently to foil nefarious designs of anti-social elements.

He said every step should be taken to ensure peace and protection of life and property of people.