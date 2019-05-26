Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the police and the Rangers to intensify the targeted operation against terrorists and criminals so that people can go shopping and carry out their business activities without any fear.

He said this while presiding over a special law and order meeting here at Chief Minister’s House. The meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Adviser to CM Murtaza Wahab, Rangers DG Major General Omar Ahmed Bokhari, Sindh Police IG Dr Kaleem Imam, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Home Secretary Kazi Kabir, Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shahlwani, Karachi Additional IG Dr Ameer Shaikh, provincial sector commanders of intelligence agencies and FIA Director Sultan Khawaja.

Sindh Police IG Dr Kaleem Imam told the meeting that 2,686 policemen had been deployed to provide security cover to 7,397 mosques and 302 open places where Taraveeh prayers were being offered all over Sindh. He said there were 5,026 shopping centres, including 318 in Karachi, 175 in Hyderabad, 28 in Mirpurkhas, 96 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 118 in Sukkur and 61 in Larakana, where 5,026 policemen had been deployed for security purposes.

On this, the chief minister directed the police, Rangers and intelligence agencies to deploy their personnel in plainclothes for intelligence purposes. “I just want people to feel safe and secure in the presence of police and the Rangers and other LEA personnel. There should not be any kind of harassment or inconvenience for people,” he said.

YOUM-E-ALI: The provincial police chief told the meeting that there were 1,306 Imambargahs in the province, including 570 in Hyderabad, 273 in Karachi, 233 in Larkana, 93 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 88 in Mirpurkhas and 49 in Sukkur. Apart from them, 820 Majalis and 330 processions would be held on the occasion, he said. He said that 78 Imambargahs, 58 Majalis and 47 processions had been declared the most sensitive. “Out of 78 most sensitive Imambargahs, 30 are in Karachi, 22 in Hyderabad, one in Sukkur and 25 in Larakana,” he said.

The chief minister directed the police chief to take strict security measures and continue combing and targeted operations all over Sindh.

Karachi Additional IG Dr Amir Shaikh said that the route right from Shah-e-Khurasan to Hussainia Iranian Imambargah had been declared sensitive and security arrangements had been made accordingly.

The police chief said that 32,260 policemen would be deployed on Youm-e-Ali, including 5,573 in Karachi, 13,814 in Hyderabad, 234 in Mirpurkhas, 3,222 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 3,482 in Sukkur and 5,935 in Larkana. There would be 638 mobiles, 704 motorcycles, seven APS and six private vehicles to patrol sensitive places and processions.

Rangers DG Major General Omer Ahmed Bokhari said the Pakistan Rangers had worked out a detailed security plan for the city. He said that 2,960 Rangers personnel would be deployed on Youm-e-Ali all over Sindh – 1,500 in Karachi, 500 in Hyderabad Range, 310 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 400 in Mirpurkhas Range, 250 in Sukkur and 400 in Larakana.

DIVERSION PLAN: Karachi Additional IG Dr Amir Shaikh gave the traffic diversion plan and said that vehicles coming from West and Central districts via Manghopir, Sher Shah Suri Road and Shahrah-e-Pakistan would be diverted to Nishtar Road to proceed to Tower and ahead.

The vehicles coming from District East Shahrah-e-Quaideen would not be allowed to go beyond PP Chowarngi and would be diverted to Kashmir Road. The vehicles coming from University Road would be diverted to Ayesha Aziz to proceed to Shahrah-e-Quaideen.

The vehicles coming from University Road would be diverted from Islamia College Right Turn to Guru Mandir. The vehicles coming from Nishtar Road via Aga Khan III Road would be diverted to Bahadur Yar Jung Road from Coast Guard, Holy Family. Vehicles coming from Shahrah-e-Liaquat would be diverted from Fresco Chowk to Court Road, Shahrah-e-Iraq.

He said when the head of the procession would reach Tibet Chowk, vehicular traffic coming from Shahrah-e-Iraq would be diverted from Fresco Chowk to Preedy Street and then from Masjid-e-Khizra Chowk to Shahrah-e-Iraq to proceed to Saddar and beyond. The chief minister approved the diversion route and directed the police department to publicise the route for convenience of the citizens.

It was also disclosed that 890 police officers, including five SSPs, 12 DSPs, eight inspectors and others would be present on duty.

EID-UL-FITR: Karachi Additional IG Dr Amir Shaikh said that Eid-ul-Fitr prayers would be offered at 4,181 mosques, 235 Imambagahs and 344 open places. He said 13,186 policemen would be deployed for security of people offering Eid prayers.

The chief minister said that traffic jams before Iftar become a routine during the last 10 days of Ramazan. During these 10 days street crime also increases because of increased commercial activity, he said. Therefore, extra vigilance was required on the roads, he said.

The chief minister was told that some key target killers, dacoits, notorious killers and drug traffickers were arrested in Ramazan.

The chief minister directed the police and the Rangers to do strict surveillance on the Sindh-Balochistan and Sindh-Punjab borders during these last days of Ramazan. He said there was a dire need to improve inter-provincial policing and launch operation in the Katcha and Riverine areas. He directed the IG to coordinate with Punjab and Balochistan police on inter-provincial border security and prepare a joint action plan. Shah told the IG to work out a plan to start patrol on the provincial highway.

PURCHASE OF WEAPONS: The chief minister said that he had released Rs1 billion to the Sindh Police for purchase of vehicles and more funds would be given to the police in the next budget.

He said that an account with Rs50,000 per police station as revolving fund would be created. The chief minister also approved purchase of 4,500 pistols from the POF, Wah.