ISLAMABAD - A cricket tournament, organised here to encourage youth and promote constructive thinking in them besides promoting peace, harmony and a positive image of Pakistan through sports, concluded here on Saturday. The tournament matches between teams of 12 Catholic churches from different cities sponsored by Paigham-e-Pakistan were played at Saint Mary’s Girls Academy in Rawalpindi.

The final of the tournament was played between Satellite Town Catholic Church Rawalpindi and Peshawar City Catholic Church on Saturday. Vatican diplomat Archbishop Christophe Zakhia El-Kassis and Diocese of Islamabad Archbishop Dr Joseph Arshad distributed awards among the winning team. Islamic Research Institute Director General Dr Zia ul Haq represented Paigham-e-Pakistan at the event. A large number of Catholic priests and general public participated in the concluding ceremony.