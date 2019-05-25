Share:

ISLAMABAD - Thousands of faithful have finalised preparations to start observing aitekaf from Sunday afternoon in last 10 days of the holy month of Ramazan at secluded corners of around 1,500 mosques of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The district management had already sought particulars of ‘motakifeen’ for security clearance. Mosques in the federal capital have allocated places to worshippers on the first come first served basis because of an ever increasing number of those willing to observe ‘aitekaf’.

These worshippers are provided ‘sehri’ and ‘iftari’ by their relatives to facilitate them concentrate on their worship. But as a part of worship and regular practice during Ramazan, many philanthropists and common citizens send food items for sehri and iftari in the mosques to facilitate the poor and needy who come to mosques for the purpose.

Aitkaf sitting is a ‘sunnah’ of the Holy Prophet (Peace be upon Him) and carries a multitude of blessings. Men observe aitkaf in small cubicles set up by hanging large cloth sheets inside mosques, whereas women observe it at any corner or quite place in the house which is not frequently visited by others.

Over 700 faithful would observe aitekaf in Faisal Mosque under supervision of Dawah Academy of the International Islamic University, Islamabad.

The Faisal Mosque management makes special arrangements for educating the ‘motakifeen’ on fiqahi’ problems besides arranging lectures of religious scholars. Religious scholars deliver lectures on different issues on daily basis that continue till the crescent sighting of Shawal, an official of Dawah Academy said.