FAISALABAD - The agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of Moong crop from mid of June and complete it by end July to get bumper yield. According to a spokesman of the Agriculture (Extension) Department, that Moong pulses were used largely in Pakistan because it was a rich source of proteins, iron and other minerals. The farmers should cultivate approved varieties of Moong including NIAB Moong 2006, Azri Moong 2006, NIAB Moong 2011 and Chakwal M-6, etc. over maximum space because its production not only played a pivotal role in meeting food requirements of the people but it was also helpful for the growers in mitigating their financial issues, he added.