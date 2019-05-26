Share:

LALAMUSA - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan visited residence of Qamar Zaman Kaira to condole with him death of his son.

She expressed her grief and sorrow over the untimely death of young son.

She was accompanied by Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Syed Samsam Ali Shah Bukhari.

She said, “ we all share grief of the Kaira family on sad demise of Usama.” She prayed to Allah Almighty to bless Usama with high place in Jinnah and give strength to the bereaved family to bear the tragic loss with fortitude.