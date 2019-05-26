Share:

LONDON - Expressing dissatisfaction over the situation in the country, PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that opposition parties would sit together after Eidul Fitr to map out their future strategy.

Addressing a party meeting in London, he said when local investors were not willing to make investment, how could the foreigners be expected to come forward.

In his words, he had not seen a prime minister who made more misstatements than Imran Khan.

He also spoke about the services rendered by the PML-N government during its tenure.

He said despite problems the PML-N government had set up power projects that included 11,000MW electricity in the system. Similarly, he said, his government had started giving free medicines to patients in government hospitals. However, he regretted that the PTI government had withdrawn the facility.

About his health, he said he was now free from cancer. He said he had come to London for a regular medical checkup which was necessary.