Government has plans to digitalize the whole system of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) to provide fastest facilities to consumers across the country.

This was stated by Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation, Umar Lodhi while talking to PTV news channel.

He said Utility Stores Corporation has decided to add new stores in its network across the country in order to provide maximum relief to the people especially poor segment of the society.

He said mega stores would also be set up in big cities including Karachi Lahore and Islamabad where customers could buy all items of daily use under one roof.