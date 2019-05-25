Share:

Rawalpindi-City Police Officer Faisal Rana on Saturday ordered a high-level inquiry against three police officers for conducting an illegal raid and ransacking the house of a journalist and hurling life threats at another journalist in the city, sources said.

SSP Investigation Faisal Khan was appointed as investigation officer in both the cases by the CPO, they said. The accused police officers have been identified as sub inspectors Ahsan Kiyani, Anwaar Ul Haq and Riaz Bajwa.

According to sources, a journalist Shahid Sultan, who is associated with a national Urdu daily, lodged a complaint with the CPO stating that he was present in his house along with family at Defence Road on 24/5/2019 when scores of armed policemen both in uniform and civvies having weapons in hands stormed inside his house. He said that the cops led by Anwaar Ul Haq (SHO PS Gunjmandi) also went upstairs and entered the room of his 2 sons aging 14 and 15 years by smashing the doors and dragged them out on gunpoint. He mentioned that he also reached in the room of his sons after hearing their screams. “I tried to ask the policemen as to why they were dragging my sons but the officer misbehaved with me and asked me to sit here as the police wanted to conduct search in ground floor of the house,” Shahid narrated.

He told the CPO that another officer Ahsan Kiani also tried to enter in rooms of his wife and daughter without his permission. He said that the police officers brought an under-custody man inside his house who asked him (Shahid) who enquired as if a lady Maria was residing here. “I told the man and cops this is my house where I have been residing with my family and there is no such lady living here,” he said. On this, the cops slapped the man for taking police to a wrong address, he said.

He mentioned that the police had violated not only chastity of clad and boundary walls of his house but also terrified the family on gunpoint. The applicant appealed the CPO to take legal action against the cops.

In the second incident, another reporter of a private TV channel approached the CPO and told him that SHO PS Naseerabad Riaz Bajwa hurled life threats towards him for sharing news against him on social media. Taking action, the CPO ordered SSP Faisal Khan to hold a detail inquiry in both the matters and submit a report with his office within three days.

On the other hand, President National Press Club Shakil Karar and other journalists’ bodies vehemently condemned the police atrocities against journalists. They demanded Prime Minister, Chief Minister and Inspector General of Police Punjab to take notice of the issues or else the journalists would launch protest demo against the police in twin cities.