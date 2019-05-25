Share:

CALIFORNIA-Jessica Chastain revealed that her new spy thriller 355 will have some ‘’eye candy’’ for female viewers to enjoy. Jessica Chastain has joked her new spy thriller ‘355’ will have Bond boys for women to lust over. The 42-year-old actress teased that the upcoming female-led ensemble movie - which recently added Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramirez to its cast - will feature some ‘’eye candy’’ for female viewers to enjoy much in the same way that the 007 franchise has its iconic Bond girls.

When asked whether the film could have some hunky Bond boys by the Daily Mail newspaper’s Baz Bamigboye column, she said: ‘’Oh yeah. We’ve got some eye candy. I’m going to allow the female audience to sit there and go, ‘Wow, isn’t he beautiful!’ ‘’ The movie’s stellar cast includes Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz and Fan Bingbing, while Simon Kinberg is directing from a script from Theresa Rebeck.

The plot will follow top agents from agencies around the world who are forced to co-operate with each other when a new threat emerges involving a weapon that could throw the world into total chaos. The new agency’s numerical name is inspired by the codename of the one of the earliest spies in the American Revolution, a woman whose identity remains unknown to this day.

‘Dark Phoenix’ star Chastain went on to explain that although she doesn’t want to objectify the men in her movie, she wants female viewers to accept that they have a ‘’female gaze’’ and are able to view themselves as ‘’sexual creatures’’.

She said: ‘’It’s kind of incredible to let women know we have a female gaze and we are also sexual creatures.’’

Chastain is producing the film through her Freckle Films banner alongside Kelly Carmichael and Kinberg. Theresa Rebeck and shooting will start in Paris in July and shooting will also take place in London and Morocco.