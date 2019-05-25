Share:

LONDON-Former Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona has revealed she wants to train as a yoga instructor after working hard on her own fitness regime. The former Atomic Kitten singer wakes early every day to make sure she can find some time to exercise and thinks she’d be ‘’dead good’’ at passing on her knowledge to other people. Writing in her New! magazine column, she said: ‘’I get up at 5.30am every day to do my yoga and last week my dog Baby joined the fun. ‘’I’m trying to get in shame for summer and get into a routine now I’m no longer on the road with the Easter panto, so I’ve stepped it up a gear. ‘’I reckon I should train as a yoga instructor, you know. I’m dead good at it. I hear Katie Price is saying she’s training to be a paramedic and Luisa Zissman wants to be a jockey! ‘’I guess if there’s one job I could do outside of the entertainment industry, it’d be a yogi.