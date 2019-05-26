Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar Saturday directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to finalise all arrangements to cope with possible floods.

Chairing a meeting during his visit to the PDMA office here, he asked departments concerned to remain alert due to uncertain weather conditions.

“Protection of life and property of people is the prime responsibility of the government,” he said, adding that natural calamities like floods could be dealt in a better manner through planning and coordinated efforts.

He directed that a comprehensive plan be prepared regarding provisions of boats and other equipment in districts.

He said that federal and provincial departments should enhance coordination for effective monitoring of water flows and weather as advance information about rains could help adopt precautionary measures. He directed the PDMA to also focus on its capacity-building and prepare a proposal regarding human resource and other requirements.

The chief secretary ordered the officers to identify the areas vulnerable to possible flooding. “Meetings of district disaster management committees should be held on regular basis and mock exercises should also be conducted,” he said and added that special measures be taken in monsoon plan for draining rainwater from low-lying areas and de-watering sets and others machinery be kept operational during rains.

The PDMA director general briefed the meeting that boats, relief goods and other equipment had been provided to districts as per their demand. A control room has started working in Lahore for early warning of flood and monitoring. The PDMA was in contact with relevant departments and ready to deal with any untoward situation, he added.

The meeting was attended by senior member board of revenue and officers concerned.