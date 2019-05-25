Share:

BRADFORD-Kimberley Walsh admits she is ‘’constantly’’ worried about her children - sons Bobby, four, and Cole, two, with husband Justin Scott - but she hopes they will be open with her about any problems they have. Kimberley Walsh is ‘’constantly’’ worried about her children. The former Girls Aloud singer - who has Bobby, four, and Cole, two, with husband Justin Scott - just wants to keep her sons ‘’safe’’ and is hopeful her eldest boy will be open with her about any problems he has when he starts school.