Share:

SIALKOT-The lawyers across Punjab observed a strike on the appeal of Punjab Bar Council to express solidarity with the bereaved families of two Daska based slain senior lawyers on their fourth death anniversary on Saturday.

Almost all the district and tehsil bar associations in Punjab held Quran Khawani and offered Fateha for the eternal peace of the slain lawyers. They also held the condolence meetings and strongly condemned the brutal assassination of Daska based two senior lawyers by a local police inspector during an ambush in Daska City.

The bar associations also unanimously passed several condemnation resolutions. They demanded speedy trial of this case.

Addressing an important meeting of Daska lawyers held at Daska Bar Association here, former Daska Bar Association presidents - Tahir Rauf Ahmed and Imran Butt vowed to take this case to its logical end. They also announced to continue all-out sincere efforts to provide justice to the bereaved families. They also demanded faster trial of this case in LHC. They said that the lawyers across Punjab had expressed solidarity with families of slain lawyers by observing strike on the appeal of PbBC. On May 25, 2015, Rana Khalid Abbas and his colleague lawyer Irfan Chauhan were gunned down by inspector Shehzad Warraich.