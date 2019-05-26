Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that those who looted and plundered the country’s wealth were targeting the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Addressing a press conference at Pakistan Railways Headquarters on Saturday, he held the previous regimes responsible for all the ills including the prevailing price hike and unemployment. Sheikh Rashid said that the government had no option except to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for revival of the economy.

Referring to high prevalence of HIV/AIDS in Sindh especially in Larkana, he demanded resignation of Sindh health minister. Rejecting the criticism of Sindh government, he said that it was uncalled for as the only responsibility of the Railways was to clear 43-km-long track of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

“We have cleared 34-km track. Encroachments from the remaining portion would be removed within 15 days,” he said, adding mass transit projects, whether in Punjab, Balochistan or Sindh, were responsibility of the provincial governments.

“Sindh had got KCR project worth Rs207 billion approved from ECNEC in 2017. Sindh had prepared feasibility report and approached China for including the project in CPEC. As such criticism on Railways was uncalled for,” he said, adding if the contract was given to the Railways, it was ready to start work on KCR immediately. He said private companies had been invited to invest in railway lines. He said fresh recruitment would be made through balloting of eligible candidates to ensure merit and transparency. He said the Pakistan Railways would run three Eid special trains from June 2. He said two more trains would be added if arranged from the Pakistan Army. He said a tender had been awarded for improvement of Tando Adam track. He said target in freight would be achieved.