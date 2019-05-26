Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar gave away scholarship cheques worth Rs850,000 to 18 students from minority communities at his office on Saturday.

On this occasion, CM Buzdar said the Punjab government would give scholarships worth Rs 25 million to 879 students from minorities.

“New Pakistan has arisen new hopes and competent students will play a vital role in the change,” he said and assured that the PTI would encourage students at every level.

The chief minister said that minorities enjoyed equal rights in Pakistan and they had equal opportunities of progress and minority students were being given equal opportunities to move forward. He said that competent and intelligent students guarantee the bright future of Pakistan, therefore, students should utilise their best talent for country’s progress and the nation also had high hopes from them.

He said Pakistan would progress under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

On this occasion, Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Ijaz Alam said that provision of scholarships to minority students was praiseworthy measure of the PTI government, adding that minority students had made huge achievements.

He said the PTI government would provide every possible support to the minority students. Minority students from Lahore, including Tabreez Qamar, Ambroze Anthony Gull, Naseer Kawash, Ashar Akram, Asad Abid, Abheesha Shahzeb John, Symon Nabeel and girl students,

including Sherel Asif, Maha Maqsood, Mashal Riaz, Aneela George, Zeerash Sarfraz, Fazeela Sardar, Astar Nazeer, Saima Nazeer, resident of Sheikhupura Samran Iqbal, Irsalan Liaquat and resident of Nankana Sahib Gorgeet Singh received scholarship cheques.

Punjab Auqaf Minister Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah, secretary human rights and minority affairs, and officers concerened were also present.