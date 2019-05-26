Share:

KARACHI - The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has said it will continue its struggle for creation of a new province in Sindh despite Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement regarding new unit in the province.

Imran Khan said during his visit to Karachi on Friday that there would be no need for a new province in Sindh after the local government system introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab is replicated in Sindh.

Responding to the premier’s statement, the MQM-P spokesman said that their demand for a new province is lawful and constitutional and they would be adopting all possible measures to get the “right of people of urban Sindh”. “Every political party has the right to devise its policy as guaranteed by the constitution and we will approach every legal forum and political parties to seek their support for our demand,” he said.

The spokesman was of the view that people of urban Sindh knew what was in their interest and they would continue striving for their right. He said the provincial government looted Rs2,000 billion of tax payers in the last 10 years and deprived the deserving youth of urban Sindh of employment by giving jobs to their blue-eyed people. “The PPP gave jobs to its blue-eyed persons on fake domiciles,” he said.

Meanwhile, MQM-P former convener Dr Farooq Sattar said he was ready to hold a “power show” to demand new administrative unit in Sindh. “When the southern Punjab province can be created, discussion should be held on a new administrative unit in Sindh as well. Our Sindhi brothers will not be hurt by creation of new units,” Sattar said.