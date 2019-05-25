Share:

ISLAMABAD- Federal Minister for Interior Brigadier (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Saturday informed National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser that a judicial inquiry had begun investigation into Farishta rape and murder case to ascertain the facts and fix responsibility.

The interior minister apprised Asad Qaiser on details of investigation into the murder of a 10-year-old girl in the federal capital, a statement issued here said. The NA Speaker said that the culprits must be given exemplary punishment after their arrest. He stressed for provision of speedy justice to the victim’s family.

Asad Qaiser said that the perpetrators of the crime must be taken to task, adding that he would remain in contact with the family of Farishta till the completion of judicial inquiry.

Earlier, the speaker met the victim’s family and assured them that the justice would be dispensed at any cost.

Farishta went missing on May 15 at 5:30pm from her house in Islamabad’s Chak Shahzad. Her body was found in a nearby forest on May 20.