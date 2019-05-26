Share:

KARACHI - The Executive Board of National Accountability Bureau (NAB-Karachi) here on Saturday approved a reference against former director general of Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Manzoor Kadir Kaka and others in Nehr-e-Khayam case.

According to a press release issued here, the required action were recommended against Manzoor Kadir for misuse of authority by allotting the plot for a commercial venture against rules and regulations.

The accused was said to had collected Rs 617.8 million from the buyers, main figure being Hasnain Mirza, in lieu of illegal allotment. Reference was thus also approved, in the same case, against accused Hasnain Mirza S/o Zulfiqar Mirza of M/s Ocean View Pvt Ltd.