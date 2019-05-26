Share:

Various delegations from Gujrat called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi at his residence here Sunday.

They apprised Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi about problems of their respective fields on most of which orders were issued for immediate solution.

Talking to the members of delegations, Ch Parvez Elahi said that the country direly needs solidarity presently as such people belonging to all walks of life must play their role in the progress and development of the country so that the country comes out of problems confronting it.