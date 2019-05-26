Share:

LAHORE - Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani on Saturday visited Shahdara Mor and got briefing about redesigning of the Mor. According to the PHA sources here, National Highway Authority (NHA) General Manager Iftikhar Sajid and other officers were also along with the chairman during his visit. Assistant Commissioner Khawaja Sohail briefed the chairman about the redesign of Shahdara Mor. It has been decided to install eight traffic signals to ensure smooth flow of traffic while slip road would also be added in Mor. The PHA chairman directed authorities concerned to complete work in this regard as early as possible, adding that all departments should follow coordination.

Yasir Gillani appreciated the performance of the administration especially the commissioner’s office.