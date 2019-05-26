Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated the government's commitment for a stronger partnership with the business community so that it plays a vanguard role in economic development.

He was talking to a delegation of business community that called on him in Islamabad today.

The delegation included renowned business figures and representatives of key sectors in economy.

The Prime Minister said the government is focusing on development of special economic zones in order to provide a favorable environment and all necessary facilities to business community.

The delegation presented various suggestions to the Prime Minister for development of various sectors in economy.

The meeting is part of regular interaction of Prime Minister with business community in order to solicit their feedback on economic situation and policies.