SARGODHA - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday made surprise visits to different hospitals in Sargodha, Khushab and Talagang as well as a police station to examine the quality of public services there.

The step was part of his initiative to make unannounced visits to the government institutions including hospitals, police stations, schools, shelter homes and development schemes.

The prime minister, who arrived without any security detail and any prior notice, was accompanied by Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza.

The objective was to show compassion to the people and have a direct check on the administration and the standard of the services being provided to the masses.

During his visit to District Headquarters Hospital in Sargodha, the prime minister interacted with the attendants, listened to their grievances and inquired about the quality of the healthcare.

He expressed concerns over the overload of the patients at the hospital as the facility catered to the patients coming from nearby areas including Bhera, Khushab, Mianwali and Pind Dadan Khan. He also discussed the possibilities to expand the facility.

The prime minister also visited the paediatric ward wherein he was also told about the excessive overload and dearth of the required facilities.

People at the hospital were astonished to see the prime minister among them. Imran Khan also visited children’s ward and annoyed over seeing three to four child patients on one bed while majority of specialist doctors were also not on duty.

The prime minister ordered to provide best health facilities to the patients in government hospitals. The prime minister stayed in the hospital for almost 20 minutes and later left for Joharabad hospital.

The two-vehicle convoy of the prime minister travelled to DHQ Teaching Hospital from Mushaf Airbase.

It is pertinent to mention here that Deputy Commissioner and other administrative and police officers rushed to the DHQ hospital but the prime minister had departed by then.

Later, the PM also visited District Headquarters Hospital in Khushab and asked the hospital administration about the load of the patients besides inquiring after the health of the patients.

Lauding the prime minister’s initiative, the people chanted ‘Long Live Imran Khan’ slogans and also shook hands with him.

The prime minister visited the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Talagang. He reviewed the facilities and asked the people about the quality of the healthcare. The administration of the hospital apprised him about the problems particularly the dilapidated condition of the access road to the hospital.

During his visit to the city police station in Talagang, the prime minister examined the record of the public complaints and asked the staff about their working.