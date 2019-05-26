Share:

LAHORE - PML-N leader Malik Ahmed Khan had to face embarrassment on Saturday when the party’s information secretary distanced PML-N from the demand for NAB chairman’s resignation he had made at a news conference held only hours before.

Malik Ahmed, a lawyer who has served as spokesman of Shehbaz Sharif led Punjab Government, had bitterly criticised NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal for giving a controversial interview to a senior journalist, which the head of the anti-graft institution denies. PML-N MPA had also called for a case to be registered against Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

“People committed suicide because of NAB notices. Accusations were made against Shehbaz Sharif without any evidence,” he said. He had also announced taking the NAB chairman to court because of his utterances. PML-N’s Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said Malik Ahmed Khan’s demand for the NAB chairman’s resignation and arrest was his personal opinion.

“The PML-N’s stance has been made clear by party president Shehbaz Sharif and senior vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. The PML-N has called for the formation of a parliamentary committee to probe the NAB chairman issue”.

Despite several attempts, views of Malik Ahmed could not be taken as his mobile phone was switched off.