ISLAMABAD - While the PML-N is set to move a motion in the National Assembly to form a parliamentary body for looking into the issue of alleged leaked tapes of NAB chairman, all the of parliamentary opposition parties may also adopt the same stance on this matter.

The PML-N has announced to move a motion in the current National Assembly session for formation of a parliamentary committee to look into alleged involvement of PM House in this episode. Background discussions with the main opposition parties’ lawmakers left this impression that all main opposition parties will adopt the same stance but not necessarily become part of the PML-N’s motion.

The rest of opposition parties have still not been approached by the PML-N to join hands with it on this matter. The PML-N, however, will try to keep all the opposition with them to exert pressure on the incumbent government on the issue.

The opposition parties, the other day (Friday), did not take up the matter in the National Assembly Secretariat as the house following parliamentary norms adjourned without taking any single agenda after offering fateha over the sad demise of federal minister Sardar Ali Mohammad Khan Mahar.

PML-N’s senior lawmaker Shahid Khaqan had showed its party’s intentions to demand for making parliamentary body to uncover the truth behind accusations against PM and to provide NAB chairman a fair chance to defend himself.

Likewise, the second largest opposition party –PPP-P have also almost same nature of objections and reservation. “I think this is NAB leaks...Matter needs to be probed thoroughly but about moving a motion or becoming a part of PML-N’s motion will be decided in our parliamentary meeting before the NA proceedings,” said PPP-P’s Information Secretary Nafeesa Shah talking to The Nation.

When contacted, PPP-P’s senior leader Naveed Qamar said that there could be some story behind this big episode. “There might be some story behind it...We have yet to decide to join hands with PML-N on its motion,” he said, mentioning that PPP-P would definitely share its stance on this matter.

Whereas, another opposition party in the National Assembly JUI-F might fully support the PML-N’s motion for the formation of a parliamentary committee to look into the alleged involvement of PM House in this episode. This religio-political party (JUI-F) has already announced to conduct Multi-Party Conference (MPC) of opposition party to chalk out a strategy against PTI’s government.

The main opposition party-PML-N, sources said, has yet to table its motion in the NA Secretariat to properly move it in Monday’s National Assembly session. The PML-N’s senior lawmakers, sources said, will move the motion on Monday’s morning [in National Assembly secretariat] requesting the speaker to put it in the agenda. The leaked tape went viral on social media and was broadcast by a private TV channel on Thursday before being refuted by NAB office.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in a response to the ex-PM’s demand for the parliamentary body had already termed it the audio and the video “fake and concocted”. She further commented that it was the work of an “organised gang” of criminals.