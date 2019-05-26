Share:

SHARAQPUR SHARIF - Sheikhupura DPO Ghazi Salahuddin held a meeting with SP (investigation) M Akmal, SDPOs, SHOs, and in-charges of police checkposts here the other day.He ordered the officials to ensure timely completion of investigation into the cases pending at police stations. He expressed his displeasure over the unsatisfactory performance of every police station regarding investigation into cases. The DPO reviewed the performance of SDPOs and SHOs, warning that stern action would be taken against negligent officers. He also issued show-cause notices to some SHOs over poor performance. He advised the police officers to deal with public politely and provide them better seating during their stay at police stations. He also advised them to listen to complainants patiently and calmly.