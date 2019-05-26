Share:

KARACHI - Additional Inspector General of Sindh Police Dr Amir Sheikh has asked the officers and policemen to keep a vigilant eye on criminals and anti-social elements and ensure peaceful environment for people in the provincial capital.

Speaking as chief guest at an Iftar dinner arranged by Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur here on Saturday, he asked the policemen to perform their duty with honesty and dedication. Certificates and cash prizes were also distributed among officers and jawans for best performance. DIGP East Amir Farooqi, DC Malir, Rangers Wing Commander, SSP Investigation, DSPs, SHOs and SIOs of Malir district also attended the attended the dinner.