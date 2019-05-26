Share:

KARACHI - The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) on Saturday claimed that water supply to parts of the city was affected due to a power breakdown at North East Karachi pumping station of the water supply authority.

In a statement on Saturday, the KWSB said that the supply from the K-II water supply would remain affected for around three days after power breakdown caused interruptions.

It said that the power supply remained interrupted on the pumping station for over five hours from 7:30am onwards.

The water supply remained interrupted in People’s Colony, Railway Society, North Nazimabad, Buffer Zone, Federal B Area, Shadman Town, Scheme 33, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and parts of Gulistan-e-Jauhar due to the power breakdown.

Responding to the KWSB claim, the K-Electric spokesperson said that they continue to provide uninterrupted power supply to all Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) strategic locations, including the pumping stations at Dhabeji, Gharo and Pipri.

“KE ensures seamless power supply to all strategic installations of KWSB besides extending all possible technical support and maintaining close coordination with KWSB teams round the clock. Power supply disruption caused by a local fault at NEK pumping station on Saturday was resolved on priority. The power utility immediately mobilised its teams to restore power supply in a timely manner.

“KE teams also periodically conduct surveys at Dhabeji and other strategic installations of KWSB to ensure KE operations remain seamless.

“Moreover, all KWSB strategic installations are exempt from loadshedding in the greater interest of people of Karachi, despite outstanding dues of around Rs32 billion that are owed to the power utility.

“Over the years, the power utility has invested significantly to provide primary as well as backup feeder facility available for the Dhabeji pumping station,” the spokesman said.

Arrangements for Youm-e-Ali reviewed

KARACHI - Arrangements for the Youm-e-Ali procession, an annual feature in Karachi to mark martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA), have been finalised with required changes to its traditional route.

Commissioner of Karachi, Iftikhar Shallwani here on Saturday visited the route for the procession, scheduled for Monday (21st Ramzan), to review security arrangements coupled with measures to facilitate people, from across the metropolis, joining the main movement.

He on this occasion was accompanied by the DIG Police of Karachi South, Sharjeel Kharal, DIG Police of Karachi East, Amir Farooqi, Deputy Commissioner of Karachi - South, Salahuddin Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner of Karachi - East, Ahmed Ali Siddiqui besides representatives of Pakistan Rangers - Sindh, KMC and other concerned civic agencies, Chief Financial Officer of the Karachi Infrastructure Development Company (KIDC), Ibrahim Channa.

Chief organizers of the Youm e Ali procession committee, Shabbar Raza and his colleagues were also present on the occasion. Karachi Commissioner was informed that special care is being taken for cleanliness of the designated route along with proper repair and carpeting of the same. As per the new route the procession taken out from Nishtar Park would reach its traditional destination via New Preedy Street and massive development work in presently underway in a major portion of M.A. Jinnah Road.

Contrary to previous practice Namaz e Zohrain will be offered on thoroughfare around the mausoleum of Quaid e Azam and not on M.A. Jinnah at Numaish. Pakistan Rangers’ representative said fool proof security would be provided to the processions’ participants. Karachi Commissioner urged all concerned officials to maintain close liaison with the organizers and provide every possible assistance ensuring that bottlenecks that in case emerge during the move are readily resolved.