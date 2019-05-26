Share:

President Dr. Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-e-Pakistan award to visiting Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan in recognition of his services in promoting Pak China relations at an impressive ceremony held at President House on Sunday.

Nishan-e-Pakistan is the highest civil award that is granted for the highest degree of service to the country and nation of Pakistan.

The ceremony was attended by Chairman Senate, services chiefs, cabinet members, MNAs and foreign dignitaries.

Wang Qishan is a great friend of Pakistan and ardent supporter of Pak-China Friendship. He played a pivotal role in spearheading the revolutionary agenda of President Xi Jinping.

Vice President of China Wang Qishan has arrived in Islamabad today (Sunday) on a three-day official visit to Pakistan, and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi received him at the airport.

During the visit, the Chinese Vice President will call on President Arif Alvi and have a separate meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan and China will sign MoUs and agreements and inaugurate projects to enhance bilateral cooperation in a broad range of areas.

The visit of the Chinese Vice President underscores the vitality of the time-tested and all-weather relationship between Pakistan and China.

It will reinforce the strength of bilateral ties and impart further impetus to the growing, multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields.

The visit is in continuation of high-level exchanges between the two countries, which have acquired an increased momentum since the Prime Minister’s visit to China in November last year and his participation in the 2nd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing in April this year.