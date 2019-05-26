Share:

A group led by Mohsin Javed and Ali Wazir, assaulted Kharqamar check post, Boyya, North Waziristan tribal district on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, they wanted to exert pressure for the release of suspected terrorists’ facilitator arrested the other day.

Troops at the check post exercised maximum restraint in the face of provocation and direct firing on the post. Due to the firing of the group, 5 Army soldiers got injured, the statement added.

ISPR further told that in exchange of fire 3 individuals who attacked the post lost their lives and 10 got injured. All injured evacuated to Army Hospital for treatment. Ali Wazir along with 8 individuals have been arrested while Mohsin Javed is at large after inciting the crowd.