Mel B vows to fix Spice Girls sound issues

LEEDS - Mel B has promised that the Spice Girls will fix their sound issues before their next gig. Mel B has promised that the Spice Girls will improve their vocals and sound issues before their next concert. The band - comprised of Mel B, Mel C, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton - reunited at Croke Park in Dublin on Friday (24.05.19) to kick off their 13-date Spice World UK and Ireland tour but some fans were disappointed by the sound.

Speaking on Instagram after the gig, Mel said: ‘’Hey guys thank you for attending our show tonight in Dublin. We will see you in Cardiff and hopefully the vocals and the sound will be much, much better.’’ Mel’s statement came after fans took to social media to vent their frustrations. One concert-goer wrote on Twitter: ‘’Cannot hear anything. I want to bawl .’’ Another added: ‘’There’s something wrong when the crowd at spice girls concert are all sitting down because no one has a clue what song is on because the sound really is THAT bad...’’ Someone else said: ‘’You’ve gone to all the effort of taking the time off work, travelling, booking accommodation and paid through the nose for a ticket. Not good enough.’’

Sylvester Stallone’s idea for new Rocky movie

NEW YORK - Sylvester Stallone wants to make a new ‘Rocky’ movie about immigration.

The 72-year-old actor has revealed his idea for a new film in the franchise, explaining that he would like to put the focus on an immigrant living illegally in the US. Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival, he said: ‘’I have a great idea for Rocky. He finds this fella who’s in the country illegally and it becomes a whole thing. It would be really phenomenal, really different. ‘’It’s like a magician. Once you’ve seen how he does the tricks you’re not impressed any more. It’s the same thing with Rocky. You’ve seen everything, so you’re like, ‘How can it be different?’ That would be different. When you take him and throw him out of the country and he’s in another world. It could work. But I ain’t gonna do it.’’

However, Stallone insisted that he never intended for the ‘Rocky’ movies to be political. He said: ‘’I never took it personally, people saying Rocky was really right wing. Rocky is a simple man who grew up in that kind of mentality. That’s just the way it was back then.