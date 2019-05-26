Share:

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, here today. Matters of mutual interest, public welfare projects and political situation was discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that past governments have promoted the culture of nepotism instead of merit. Due to their wrong policies, national resources were damaged due to which the public has to face these issues.

Past rulers have ruthlessly looted national resources in the name of development projects and neglected basic necessities of public. The Chief Minister said that the menace of corruption has made the foundation of the country hollow, that is why our prime focus is war against the corruption.

There is no room for corruption in new Pakistan and those being indulged in it, their future is dark. He said that corruption-free Pakistan of Prime Minister Imran Khan has now become the voice of every Pakistani. The current government has promoted austerity at every level.

Government of PTI believes in the supremacy of law and we are performing our duties according to merit and justice. He assured that resources will not be confined to specific areas as being done in the past and we will provide uniform development opportunity to every area.

He said that selfless service of the public is our prime aim and we will achieve it at any cost. We have set an example of reforms in different sectors within a short period of time, he said and further added that Allah has bestowed us with the chance to serve the humanity and we will make the best use of it.