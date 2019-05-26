Share:

LODHRAN (- Rescue 1122 carried out a mock flood-fighting exercise to check preparedness for coping with any flood threat in the upcoming rainy season.

District Emergency Officer Lodhran Syed Majid Ahmad informed that the mock exercise was conducted at headworks near Lodhran Canal Sports Complex. He informed that Lodhran DC Rao Imtiaz Ahmad along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Humera Irshad along with rescue officers and volunteers witnessed the exercise.

During the drill, Rescue 1122 personnel exhibited to skills to rescue and emergency evacuation of people trapped in flood affected areas. Different types of camps were established by rescuers to show that flood affectees can be provided with timely relief in a good manner besides a control room was also established by Rescue 1122 so that in case of possible flood situation, people can be guided.

On the occasion, DC Rao Imtiaz Ahmad appreciated performance of the rescuers and expressed his confidence in the ability of the Rescue 1122. He said that in the district all the government institutions are fully capable to tackle any emergency. ADC (Revenue) Humaira Irshad said that Rescue 1122 is an exemplary institution, adding that by showing preparedness, the department has showed that it has able to tackle any flood situation.

DEO briefed the officers on the flood situation and said that purpose of the exercises is to assess boats and equipment .