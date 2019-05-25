Share:

Rawalpindi-Two armed robbers shot dead an elder woman while injured her daughter in law after snatching purse from them on gunpoint in Nanak Pura area within limits of Police Station Ganjmandi, sources said on Saturday.

The victims were rushed to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy and treatment. The deceased was identified as Nusrat Sultana whereas the maimed as Farah Naz, they said.

According to sources, two ladies were going to hospital for medical check up when the two armed robbers riding on a motorcycle intercepted them on gunpoint in Nanank Pura area and snatched purse from one of them containing cash and jewellery. On this, the women tried to put off resistance and the robbers started indiscriminate firing, killing a woman and injuring the other, they said. The robbers fled from the scene after snatching purse from them.

Locals called Rescue 1122 and police which moved the victims to the DHQ Hospital.

A heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene and collected evidences besides recording statements of eyewitnesses as part of their investigation, sources said.

An investigator told media that police took CCTV footage from nearby cameras in which showed a robbers violently yanking a purse from a woman walking up in the street with her young daughter in law in the street. He added the dacoits approached the woman from behind, grabbed the purse from her on which she tried to resist. The dacoits opened firing on elder woman and bullet pierced into her face, he said adding that Farah Naz tried to chase the fleeing dacoits when one of them also shot and injured her. Police have registered a case and begun investigation, the investigator said.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Faisal Rana, in a social media message, said that police were investigating a robbery/firing incident in Nanakpura that resulted in death of a victim. The investigation is being supervised by SP Rawal Division.

“We will not be at peace till the time the murdered of Ms Nusrat are not brought to justice,” he said.