Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Secretary for Labour and Human Resource Sara Aslam, expressed displeasure over substandard hygienic condition at Social Security Dispensary at Nishtar Colony. During her surprised visit she admonished medical officer Dr. Saif Ullah for improving his performance. She said that every patient who visited the dispensary should be entered into the register. She also visited Nishtar Colony Workers Welfare Boys School and directed the principal to improve the condition of the classroom and purchase new furniture.

Secretary Workers Welfare Board Aamir Naik and Director Education were also present on this occasion. Sara Aslam said no compromise would be made in Workers Welfare Board Schools regarding performance of the staff and quality of the education.