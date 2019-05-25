Share:

RAWALPINDI - The police have finalized security arrangements on the eve of Youm-e-Shahadat Hazrat Ali (RA) to provide security cover to the mourners of processions in the district.

According to a police spokesman, 2,000 armed security personnel’s including elite force, police officials, woman police and volunteers would be deployed on the routes besides shooters would be deployed on the roof tops of the important buildings to check the suspects on the designated routes.

CCTV cameras will be installed and single entry point would be allowed to join the procession, he said. No one would be allowed to carry weapons in the procession, he added. According to the programme, 101 ‘majalis’ and 24 mourning processions will be taken out in the district. The main procession will be taken out from Mohanpura, which will proceed to Kashmiri Bazaar, Fowara Chowk, Iqbal Road, Nia Mohallah and will culminate at Col Maqbool Imambargh.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO), Capt (R) Ahsan Tufail visited main routes of mourning processions and expressed satisfaction over the security arrangement.

The police will utilize all resources to monitor the situation minutely, the spokesman said.