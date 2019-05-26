Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed started a new guessing game on Saturday by claiming that three federal ministers would be replaced after Eid, that fall on June 5 or 6. He made the claim in a brief interview to a TV channel. There are no further details available.

The minister also did not say in which capacity he was making the claim. It may be recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly been quoted as saying that ministers who failed to deliver would be shown the door.