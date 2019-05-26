Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN-The office of DG Khan Sub Registrar has become a corruption hub as all officials there are busy looting public and making money through illegal means without any fear of law.

It has been learnt that due to immense corruption, the Sub Registrar office has been failed in recovering outstanding dues from public for 23 years. Every Sub Registrar, who is appointed in DG Khan, takes more interest in making money through illegal means and gives less importance to official duties.

As per official letter of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) DG Khan, deficient amount amounting to Rs5330,3854 under the head of Stamp Duty, Registration Fee, CVT (Book-I), and CVT(Book-II), pointed out by Inspectorate of Stamps/CVT Auditors during 01-01-1996 to 30-06-2018 is still outstanding. According to audit notes pertaining to the period from 01-01-1996 to 31-12-2000 the recoverable amount was Rs208592, from 01-01-2001 to 31-12-2005 the recoverable amount was Rs3197327, from 01-01-2006 to 30-06-2010 the recoverable amount was Rs131841, and from 01-07-2010 to 30-06-2018 the recoverable amount was Rs49786094. A total Rs53303854 are still outstanding, but no one is giving attention to recover it.

On the other hand, officials concerned namely Shafqat Ali, Arshad and Khadim Hussain with the permission of Sub Registrar Aftab Iqbal Gujar are illegally collecting Rs300 as donation fee for Pakistan Red Crescent Society. It is to be noted that printed amount is Rs100 on receipt for donation. Talking to The Nation, a local resident named Hussain Khan said that he had paid Rs500 as bribe for the registration of land and Rs300 as donation for Pakistan Red Crescent Society. He said that both amounts had been collected from him forcibly. Hussain added that his receipt serial number was 11223 that meant corrupt mafia had illegally collected about Rs34266900 against these receipts of Pakistan Red Crescent Society.

Hussain hoped that newly appointed Deputy Commissioner DG Khan Tahir Farooq would take strict action against this corrupt mafia and would recover outstanding dues amounting to Rs53303854 on a priority basis.