ISLAMABAD - Pakistan team’s pathetic losing streak continues unabated as the green caps fall to new low after losing world cup warm match against cricketing minnows Afghanistan by 3 wickets.

It was pretty much evident when chief selector announced the squad, that PCB is sleeping and not bothered about highly worrying and poor results of the team. The way green caps were hammered by Australia in the UAE and then by England, it should have been enough for PCB chairman to use his powers and show the doors to entire selection body and coaching staff. IN last three years or so, Micky Arthur has destroyed Pakistan team. Grant Flower and Azhar Mehmood are highly overpaid and a huge burden on teamand the PCB.

Prime minister is the Parton in chief of Pakistan Cricket Board and it is highly surprising that PM is very much concerned about changes in domestic set up but he has no time to seek explanation from PCB chief and especially chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq about the performance of national team. Inzamam like witnessed it the past again has embarked on joy-ride tour of England. What is the reason and purpose of chief selector to remain present at almost every tour?

It seems Pakistan might not even win a single match at the world cup. In modern day cricket, now there is every possibility that a team could score well in the region of 500 runs while Pakistan team is struggling to score even handful of runs against the ordinary and average Afghanistan bowling. Imran Khan, when was in opposition, every other day demanded resignation of Najam Sethi and held him responsible for green caps poor results. Now who is to be held accountable for such highly dreadful and results and who is going to seek explanation form Ehsan Mani and co.

There is a questionable selection and late addition and performance of Wahab Riaz has proved the inefficiency and poor vision of the selection policy as he was totally ignored from selection after the ICC Champions Trophy on the wish of just one and only Arthur, who has also ruined career of many potential players since he took the reins of Pakistan team.

Whaab with his fiery spell once again showed he has the guts and speed to terrorise any given opponent. Wahab’s spell of fast and hostile bowling was a slap on the faces of chief selector and head coach Arthur, who has long ruled out Wahab. Arthur is responsible for grouping in the team and he once again introduced liking and disliking culture in the dressing room. Why and on what grounds, Arthur has been given so much powers that he is free to spoil and destroy the carriers of the players?

If Pakistan team can’t handle Afghanistan, then how on earth, they could stand any outside chance of beating the likes of Australia, India, South Africa, England and even Bangladesh. It is the high time the PM must take drastic overhaul of the board and show the doors to the baldy flops like Mudassar Nazar, Ali Zia, Haroon Rasheed, Zakir Khan, Shafiq Papa and all those who are enjoying unlimited benefits and have not contributed anything towards national team.

Sarfraz Ahmed has huge question marks on his captaincy abilities and is under tremendous pressure as he is a flop behind the stumps and can’t score with the bat as well. Kamran Akaml deserved at least as back up wicket-keeper as in case Sarfraz got injured or suspended, who is going to keep the wickets?

Pakistan team is lacking a fearless middle order batsman, who could score runs and also know the importance of rotating the strike. As per expectations Shahdab Khan looked rusty and well short of match practice while Imad and Wahab were the only notable performers as they bowled with lot of venom and used their brain accordingly.

Aamir is also nowhere near to what was expected from him. Shaheen Shah’s confidence is at rock-bottom. Hassan Ali is also well short of expectations and Hafeez, Haris also failed to lit the occasion. It was perfect stage for Hafeez to score big runs and get much-needed match practice, as he has not played competitive cricket since long.

Looking at Pakistan cricket teams’ present form, only a miracle could save green caps from humiliation.