LAHORE - Thousands of people will sit Aitkaf after Asr prayers today (Sunday). People will spend days and nights offering prayers, nawafils and reciting the Holy Quran till Eid.

City mosques in Lahore have been elaborately decorated. Spaces are being allocated on a first-come-first-served basis due to increasing number of those intending to observe Aitkaf. The worshippers will spend time reciting Holy Quran, offering nawafil and praying blessings.

On the directives of district administration, elaborate security arrangements have been made at mosques to avoid any untoward incident in view of prevailing law and order situation. A majority of the mosques had collected copies of the identity cards and other particulars from worshippers before allocating them places by apportioning small cubicles made by hanging cloth sheets. These worshippers are provided Sehr and Iftar by their relatives inside the mosques.

Large city mosques usually become the centre of Aitkaf where hundreds of worshippers gather for this religious duty. These included the traditional large mosques like Badshahi Masjid, Data Darbar masjid, Muslim masjid, Shadman masjid, Minhajul Quran masjid Baghdad Town, Sunehri Masjid Lohari, Masjid Shuhada The Mall, Jamia Ashrafia and Jamia Naeemia.

The largest gathering will be at Aitkaf City under Minhaj-ul-Quran at Baghdad town where women will also included among them. TMQ chairmen Dr Tahirul Qadri will address the worshippers daily at 11:30pm, through video link from Canada. Chairman Supreme council Dr Hassan Mohi-ud-Din Qadri visited Aitkaf City on Saturday to review the preparations.